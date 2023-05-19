Pop-up shop prepares music lovers for EDC

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Rolita Couture pop-up shop in Las Vegas has been a busy place the last couple days. People have been visiting to get their hair done and buy clothes for the Electric Daisy Carnival this weekend.

“I’ve heard good reviews, so I thought why not support a small business,” said Grace from Canada.

She traveled with two friends to Las Vegas for EDC. This is their first trip to the Electric Daisy Carnival.

The brand is online only but a pop-up store opens just before EDC. Clothing in the store is made at the shop. Rosa Yanisselli says the business was started with her husband, Erick Garica, at his mom’s house in Houston, Texas. Then they moved to Las Vegas in 2017.

Garcia says he quit his job as an airplane mechanic to work the business.

“It was a little scary. But then I saw the first work order and I was like okay, yea, I’ll quit. Let’s get to work,” said Garcia.

The business is now in its tenth year and the company has seven full time employees.

“I came here knowing no English, working cleaning toilets basically. And now I’m doing this and having my business thanks to my husband who gave me the idea,” said Yanisselli.

The couple says it’s exciting to go to EDC and see people there wearing the clothes they made. They say people have visited the store from all over the world.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.