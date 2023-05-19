McDonald’s hiring 2600 employees across Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - McDonald’s announced that it is looking to hire thousands of employees for restaurants across Nevada.

According to a news release, McDonald’s says it intends to hire approximately 2,600 restaurant employees for its locations across Nevada.

The release says job seekers are encouraged to apply to a local McDonald’s restaurant today.

“As local business owners, it is important to me and my fellow Owner/Operators that we invest in the communities throughout Nevada where we live and serve,” said Michelle Slayton, president of the local McDonald’s Owner/Operators association. “We’re proud to promote a culture of care in our restaurants and provide meaningful employment and education programs to our crew and managers that can open the door to a brighter future whether it’s at McDonald’s or beyond.”

