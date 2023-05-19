Mayors from Dallas, Las Vegas make friendly wager ahead of Golden Knights-Stars series

Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller, left, Golden Knights' Marchessault, right.
Dallas Stars defenseman Colin Miller, left, Golden Knights' Marchessault(AP Photos)
By Bianca Blueian
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It looks like there is a friendly little wager between Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Mayor of Dallas Eric L. Johnson.

Dallas Mayor Johnson said on Twitter that if the Golden Knights win the series, he’ll get a genuine Stetson cowboy hat from Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas.

And if the Stars win, they will get an original light bulb from the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Man wins massive slot jackpot at Laughlin casino
Man hits $386K slot jackpot at Laughlin casino
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school

Latest News

Honoring heroes: Las Vegas police Honor Guard travels to Washington DC for memorial service
Honoring heroes: Las Vegas police Honor Guard travels to Washington, D.C. for memorial service
The Tropicana in the Las Vegas Strip is seen in this FOX5 drone video.
Can a Las Vegas Strip ballpark attract tourists and locals? Experts weigh in
Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas' Historic Westside. (FOX5)
Mario’s Westside Market to relocate and expand
Las Vegas ballpark bill talks face $200M divide between lawmakers, Oakland A’s
Las Vegas ballpark bill talks face $200M divide between lawmakers, Oakland A’s