Mayors from Dallas, Las Vegas make friendly wager ahead of Golden Knights-Stars series

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It looks like there is a friendly little wager between Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Mayor of Dallas Eric L. Johnson.

Dallas Mayor Johnson said on Twitter that if the Golden Knights win the series, he’ll get a genuine Stetson cowboy hat from Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas.

You know you should never bet against Las Vegas @Johnson4Dallas but I do love a cowboy hat, so I am all in! In the unlikely scenario where @DallasStars beat @GoldenKnights a piece of history is yours - 1 of the original lights from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign. #VegasBorn https://t.co/oF8kzgcPpj — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 19, 2023

And if the Stars win, they will get an original light bulb from the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.”

