Mayors from Dallas, Las Vegas make friendly wager ahead of Golden Knights-Stars series
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It looks like there is a friendly little wager between Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Mayor of Dallas Eric L. Johnson.
Dallas Mayor Johnson said on Twitter that if the Golden Knights win the series, he’ll get a genuine Stetson cowboy hat from Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas.
And if the Stars win, they will get an original light bulb from the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign.”
