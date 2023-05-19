Mario’s Westside Market to relocate and expand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The popular Mario’s Westside Market in Las Vegas is getting a makeover.

The market recently received $1 million from the city and the county in order to expand and become a larger, more upscale store. Right now, it is the only market serving the immediate area.

Mario’s has been serving the west side for 25 years. The store that sits on N. MLK Blvd. and W. Lake Mead Blvd. will soon be sporting a new look—in a new home. The storefront is moving to a vacant former CVS location right next door.

“We are so space limited and here we can add a bunch of new products that we can’t carry over there because there is just not the room,” said Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario’s Westside Market.

The aisles at the current store are about 20 feet long, and that will double at the new Mario’s location. The size of the produce aisle will increase from 16 feet to 60.

“The expansion is going to do the neighborhood justice,” said Berlanga. “We are going to have a drive-through for our food section now. We are going to open up later and stay open later.”

The new spot will also have a bakery.

Mario's Westside Market in Las Vegas' Historic Westside. (FOX5) (FOX5)

“I want our community to be able to come in and order the cake that they want with the theme that they wanted, instead of having to go out and find it elsewhere,” said Berlanga.

Berlanga added that Mario’s will also add some products that customers have been asking for.

“Baby food. We don’t have no baby food over there,” said Berlanga. “Here, we will be able to offer the formulas and the different baby foods, baby products.”

Mario’s currently has 45 employees at the market, and the owner hopes to add another 20 after expansion.

“We need to teach our up-and-coming youth, young people, the career in the retail industry,” Berlanga said. “A meat cutter, checker, they are all good paying wages.”

The bigger and better Mario’s Westside Market is expected to be open by the second week of October. The old building will be demolished to make room for more parking.

The market plans to stay open for as long as it can until the transition and then expects to close for just a few days in order to facilitate the move.

“Mario is doing it big,” said one customer. “I look forward to that.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.