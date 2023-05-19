Local turns $15 into $67K after hitting jackpot at off-Strip casino

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky local had quite the way to kick off the weekend after hitting a massive slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

The Rampart Casino on Thursday shared that a local Las Vegas resident was playing a $15 bet when they hit a $67,597 Dragon Cash jackpot.

The winner asked to remain anonymous, according to the Rampart Casino.

