Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee looking for 7,000 volunteers as it launches Team LV volunteer program

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is getting excited about hosting Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. If you want to be a part of the experience, you can register to be a volunteer.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee launched the Team LV volunteer program.

It is looking for 7,000 volunteers to work the big game, as well as events leading up to it.

Intermountain Health is partnering with the host committee to find volunteers and to help ensure that people have the opportunity to be part of this historic game.

“When communities come together, there’s more collaboration,” said Anne Robertson with Intermountain Health. “As a healthcare company, we’re really interested in how people come together for health, taking care of each other. Anything that supports the community is good for long-term benefits.”

If you’re interested in registering to be a volunteer, please visit https://lvsuperbowlhc.com/volunteer-program/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.