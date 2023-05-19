Las Vegas mother charged after toddler overdoses on fentanyl-laced painkillers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother is being held on $20,000 following her arrest Thursday for child abuse, as authorities allege she allowed her 17-month-old to eat fentanyl-laced painkillers.

Regena Coyle, 39, had her first appearance in court Friday for felony child abuse.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Coyle’s 17-month-old child ate two to three “unsecured blue pills” which Coyle described as fentanyl-laced Percocet.

The child became unresponsive and Coyle told police she searched online where to by Narcan.

Coyle drove by Sunrise Hospital on the way to get the Narcan and did not call for emergency help.

LVMPD received a call an hour afterward that the child was not breathing and had to perform CPR while administering Narcan.

“Coyle stated that her son gets into everything and that she is not prescribed the pills,” the report states. The child was taken to Sunrise Hospital to receive treatment.

Coyle told police she buys the pills knowing they are laced with fentanyl because they “are harder to crush up than the ones without fentanyl,” usually keeping them in her car or purse and taking five or six a day, using money borrowed from relatives.

