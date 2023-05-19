Man arrested for allegedly slamming car into Las Vegas house at 90+ MPH

Albert Murkison
Albert Murkison(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is charged with reckless driving after he allegedly crashed a car into a house while speeding between 90 to 100 mph, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Albert Murkison, 51, is also charged with failing to register as a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and disregard for the safety of people and property.

California driver arrested after accused of slamming speeding SUV into Las Vegas home

According to the police report, police and rescue workers responded to the scene near N Tenaya Way and Eugene Avenue on April 5 around 4 p.m.

Investigators found the driver, identified as Murkison, and a passenger in the car. Murkison became combative and was sedated by staff and intubated at the hospital.

Murkison was injured with a cut to his head after hitting the windshield during the crash as he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said.

A witness told police she saw the car traveling more than 90 mph and did not see any signs of it braking before hitting the house.

Murkison never contacted police after being taken to the hospital and he was arrested May 11. Police approached him outside of his home and asked to speak with him, but he said his name was Alexander, not Albert, despite a medical wristband on his person with the name “Albert” on it.

“Murkison then uttered that he had a PCP stick in his left sock,” which police found and confiscated. Murkison said he knew the police wanted to talk to him about the crash but said he did not have the phone number.

Officers said he could have called the police station.

A records check showed Murkison has been convicted four times in California - the details of what crimes were redacted.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Man wins massive slot jackpot at Laughlin casino
Man hits $386K slot jackpot at Laughlin casino
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school

Latest News

McDonald's
McDonald’s hiring 2,600 employees across Nevada
Las Vegas toddler stung by scorpion now out of the ICU
Las Vegas toddler stung by scorpion returns home after weeklong ICU stay
Honoring heroes: Las Vegas police Honor Guard travels to Washington DC for memorial service
Honoring heroes: Las Vegas police Honor Guard travels to Washington, D.C. for memorial service
The Tropicana in the Las Vegas Strip is seen in this FOX5 drone video.
Can a Las Vegas Strip ballpark attract tourists and locals? Experts weigh in