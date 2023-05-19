Man arrested for allegedly slamming car into Las Vegas house at 90+ MPH

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is charged with reckless driving after he allegedly crashed a car into a house while speeding between 90 to 100 mph, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Albert Murkison, 51, is also charged with failing to register as a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and disregard for the safety of people and property.

According to the police report, police and rescue workers responded to the scene near N Tenaya Way and Eugene Avenue on April 5 around 4 p.m.

Investigators found the driver, identified as Murkison, and a passenger in the car. Murkison became combative and was sedated by staff and intubated at the hospital.

Murkison was injured with a cut to his head after hitting the windshield during the crash as he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said.

A witness told police she saw the car traveling more than 90 mph and did not see any signs of it braking before hitting the house.

Murkison never contacted police after being taken to the hospital and he was arrested May 11. Police approached him outside of his home and asked to speak with him, but he said his name was Alexander, not Albert, despite a medical wristband on his person with the name “Albert” on it.

“Murkison then uttered that he had a PCP stick in his left sock,” which police found and confiscated. Murkison said he knew the police wanted to talk to him about the crash but said he did not have the phone number.

Officers said he could have called the police station.

A records check showed Murkison has been convicted four times in California - the details of what crimes were redacted.

