Las Vegas ballpark bill talks face $200M divide between lawmakers, Oakland A’s

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Talks for a ballpark bill ended Thursday night with a $200 million divide between the Oakland A’s and some Nevada lawmakers.

The Oakland A’s request $395 million in public financing in the form of a tax district.

According to a stakeholder in the executive branch privy to talks, some lawmakers remain firm in offering $195 million in tax breaks. Key legislative deadlines such as the finalization of a budget will take priority over “11th hour” discussions for a potential ballpark.

It’s unclear how much another source of financing, such Clark County bonds, could decrease the gap. Stakeholders have discussed using $125 million of Clark County bonds, but Commissioner Tick Segerblom cautions that there has been no public discussion of benefits to taxpayers. The state could mandate the use of bonds.

In late April, the Oakland A’s announced a binding agreement to purchase a plot of land off I-15, known as the former Wild Wild West site. The proposal requested $500 million in public financing.

On May 9, the team shifted its focus to the Tropicana Hotel site with a $395 million request for public financing.

