Honoring heroes: Las Vegas police Honor Guard travels to Washington, D.C. for memorial service

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The sound of bagpipes filled the Southern Nevada Police Memorial Thursday night to honor the five Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers lost over the past few years.

Metro officer Truong Thai was shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance call. Detective Justin Terry died when a metal beam crushed his car on the 95. Officers Philip Closi and Ed Contreras as well as Sgt. Douglas King died from COVID complications.

Thursday’s ceremony followed larger ceremonies last weekend in Washington D.C. to honor fallen officer across the country. Metro’s Honor Guard was there to carry out the poignant duty and they explain why it’s so important for the families and the honor guards themselves.

The five names of the officer is the highest number since 2008. You can find the names of all the officers by going to policeweek.org.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.