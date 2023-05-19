Golden Knights fans can get married outside T-Mobile Arena ahead of Games 1 & 2

Fans gather outside T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between...
Fans gather outside T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights fans can say “I do” outside T-Mobile Arena this Friday and Sunday night.

According to a news release, as part of fan activations to celebrate games 1 and 2 of the team’s series against the Dallas Stars, Chapel of the Flowers, a local wedding venue, will be in Toshiba Plaza to help fans really show their love for their significant other.

As such, the release says Chapel of the Flowers will be providing vow renewal and wedding ceremonies free for fans on Friday and Sunday.

All legally binding marriages require a license through the Clark County Marriage License Bureau, the release notes.

Those not wanting to get married can make a permanent commitment in other ways, as local tattoo artist Joey Hamilton from Revolt Tattoos will return outside the arena to provide free permanent or temporary tattoos of the team’s logo.

Fans without game tickets are invited to stay on Toshiba Plaza and watch the game live on the screen at the Allegiant Stage, the team notes.

