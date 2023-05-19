Forecast Outlook - 05/19/23

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Return Friday
By Matt Gontarek
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After a round of active weather with strong wind gusts and storms across the valley last night, shower chances and isolated thunderstorms return for your Friday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s today, generating pop-up showers and storms over the local mountains.

We’ll keep this rinse and repeat cycle, but without the heavy rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around through Tuesday of next week, with the mountains seeing the best chances.

EDC Las Vegas is back in town at the speedway this weekend! With scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, strong wind gusts may move in unexpectedly. You can download our FREE FOX5 Weather App on your smart phone and stay up to date with our interactive radar/hour-by-hour forecast.

Have a great week!

