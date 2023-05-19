After facing pandemic challenges for 3+ years, CCSD’s Class of 2023 graduates next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Next week, CCSD’s Class of 2023 will graduate. Most of their time in high school was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation’s COVID public health emergency officially ended just last week, while schools first shutdown in February of 2020.

Thursday, FOX5 followed up with one student athlete we spoke to three years ago when schools and sports were shutdown.

“I’m actually sad because I love high school and I love playing sports. It’s a big part of my life,” said then 15-year-old AnnaMaria Ramos. A volleyball player since she was 7 years old, the Basic High School freshman was already on the varsity team. The pandemic put a pause on play, but not her dreams of a college scholarship.

“I think UCLA would be really fun, just some California teams but honestly, I’m good with anything,” Ramos shared. With games still being cancelled through her junior year, Ramos had to take extra steps to get noticed by college recruiters.

“You couldn’t reach out to colleges, you couldn’t talk to them on the phone, like the world was sort of at a pause. The reason I was able to get recruited is through consistency and reaching out to these coaches,” Ramos explained. With a weighted 5.0 GPA Ramos is headed to play for Air Force Academy.

“I went and visited because restrictions were lifted, and I absolutely loved it,” Ramos exclaimed. While the Class of 2023 in many ways did not have a normal high school experience, Ramos believes she and her classmates are now better equipped to face challenges in life.

“That whole COVID experience is something I wasn’t comfortable with, no one was comfortable with. I am going to remember most the people and teachers who helped me get through it,” Ramos said.

Ramos will also serve in the military for five years following her time at Air Force Academy.

CCSD high school graduations will take place all next week starting Monday.

