Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet

A missing diamond ring was reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the toilet. (WCCO, METROPOLITAN COUNCIL, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WCCO
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:56 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROGERS, Minn. (WCCO) - A diamond ring flushed down the toilet 13 years ago has been found and reunited with its owner after a crew in Minnesota discovered the ring in a wastewater system.

Last week, Mary Strand identified her diamond ring that had been missing for 13 years.

“That’s my ring,” she said. “It’s nice to see it again.”

After the reunion, she and her husband, David Strand, shared their gratitude for everyone that helped them find their missing treasure, including WCCO, who did a report on when the ring was first found.

“My daughter called me and she said, ‘Mom you’re never going to believe this but I just saw Frank Vascellaro do a story about your ring,” Mary Strand said.

John Tierney, a maintenance manager for the Metropolitan Council, found the ring in March at a wastewater plant, floating in sludge and water.

Ever since, it was his mission to get the ring back to its rightful owner.

“I was getting pretty optimistic that it is a good opportunity that we would find somebody, and I’m glad for these two,” he said.

The Strands will have been married 46 years this October.

On their 33rd wedding anniversary, David Strand surprised her with this ring.

It didn’t fit quite right, and after a few months of wearing it, she lost it.

“I reached over and flushed the toilet and the ring fell in and it was swirling around and I truly dove for it,” Mary Strand said.

Ironically, David Strand has his own drain and sewer business. But despite his expertise, he couldn’t find his wife’s ring.

“We went from where the toilet is 200 feet out,” he said. “And didn’t see anything.”

After 13 years of being beaten up in the water waste system, the ring isn’t wearable yet.

“I’m just glad to have it back, because you can get it reset,” Mary Strand said.

