Raiders once again most expensive ticket in NFL, study finds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third-straight season, it’ll cost you more to catch a Raiders game in person than it will to see any other team, according to a new report.

According to website TicketIQ, the Silver & Black remain a hot ticket in Las Vegas, as the Raiders are the most expensive team for the 2023 season based on the average list price on the secondary market.

TicketIQ says its the third season in a row in which the Raiders are the most expensive ticket in the league.

According to TicketIQ, at $1,035, the Raiders’ average price is 28% higher than the number two team on the list, the New England Patriots ($806) and the Eagles ($642), Chiefs ($607), and 49ers ($591), who all round out the top five.

According to the site, with quarterback Tom Brady retiring and not returning this season, Buccaneers ticket prices are down 41%, which is the biggest year-over-year decrease.

