Nevada Legislature bill would give students rights to wear regalia at graduation

Student graduation caps
Student graduation caps(Konstantin Postumitenko | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would give students the right at public school graduations to wear tribal regalia or other adornments if passed.

AB73, which has passed the committee and will be part of a hearing on the Assembly floor at a future date includes “traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or cultural significance.”

It would also create a process for a student to appeal the decision that prohibits them from wearing such an article.

Those in charge at the school could still prohibit the wearing of something if it is likely to cause “a substantial disruption of, or material interference with, such a ceremony.”

If passed, the bill would become effective immediately.

