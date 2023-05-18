Nevada Legislature bill would give students rights to wear regalia at graduation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would give students the right at public school graduations to wear tribal regalia or other adornments if passed.

AB73, which has passed the committee and will be part of a hearing on the Assembly floor at a future date includes “traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or cultural significance.”

It would also create a process for a student to appeal the decision that prohibits them from wearing such an article.

Those in charge at the school could still prohibit the wearing of something if it is likely to cause “a substantial disruption of, or material interference with, such a ceremony.”

If passed, the bill would become effective immediately.

