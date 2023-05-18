NBA Con, a new fan event, to be added to Summer League in Las Vegas

Boston Celtics' Mfiondu Kabengele attempts to block a shot by Golden State Warriors' Jonathan...
Boston Celtics' Mfiondu Kabengele attempts to block a shot by Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga during the second half an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA is adding a fan event to Summer League.

The league unveiled plans Thursday for a three-day event called NBA Con, which will run from July 7-9 in Las Vegas and coincide with the opening days of the league’s summer session there.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with current and past players, with the list of commitments for this year including presumed No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, fellow top draft prospect Scoot Henderson, Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current NBA players Mike Conley, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Trae Young.

NBA Con, the league said, will be “a celebration of the best of hoops culture” and include interactive experiences, a chance to mingle with players, conversations featuring NBA personalities, the opportunity to play in open runs with other fans, fashion and footwear exhibits and live musical performances.

Wembanyama and Henderson are among the players who are expected to play in Summer League, which starts July 7. They’ll be drafted on June 22, with Wembanyama likely to go No. 1 to San Antonio and Henderson expected to be picked either No. 2 by Charlotte or No. 3 by Portland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest valley home
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest valley home

Latest News

Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Raiders once again most expensive ticket in NFL, study finds
Ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette indicted on assault, weapon charges
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Golden Knights and Stars square off to start the third round
A’s survey claims most Clark County residents back proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s survey claims most Clark County residents back proposed Las Vegas ballpark