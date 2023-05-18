National popular vote bill passes Nevada legislature

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Senate joined the state Assembly in passing AJR 6 on May 18, which would add the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact to the Nevada State Constitution.

The legislature will have to vote on AJR6 again during the 2025 legislative session before it is placed on the ballot in 2026 for Nevada voters to give their final approval. National Popular Vote is an effort to ensure that the candidate with the most popular votes wins the presidential election.

Nevada, along with several other states, saw an effort to subvert democracy through a fake elector scheme that sought to defraud the public. Three of those fake electors have led the charge to oppose Nevada’s attempt to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact and further disenfranchise voters, according to AP.

“We applaud the Nevada legislature for their passage of AJR6,” said Dr. John Koza, National Popular Vote Chairman. “Nevada has a history of defending the fundamental principle of one person, one vote and, with the passage of AJR6, Nevada continues that leadership by joining states across the nation in applying this principle to the highest office in our nation.”

It is clear to us that a majority of Nevada legislators and voters support the idea that one person, one vote should govern presidential elections. It is the only way to give every Nevada voter a permanent and direct voice in presidential elections and it is the best way to restore faith in the democratic process of electing the president and the office of the presidency with the citizens it governs.

The National Popular Vote bill has been passed in 15 states and the District of Columbia. These jurisdictions possess 195 electoral votes, only 75 short of the 270 electoral votes required for the plan to take effect. When the plan takes effect, compacting states award all their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the most popular votes in all fifty states and the District of Columbia.

This guarantees the presidency to the national popular vote winner. More information about AJR6 is available here.

