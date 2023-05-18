Maui man sentenced to 10 years in prison for nearly killing wife over spilled water

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man will spend the next 10 years in prison for nearly killing his wife over spilled water.

Melissa Jackson is speaking out in hopes of empowering other victims of domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Michael Corbin apologized to his wife for nearly beating her to death at their home in Kihei last year.

“For all that it’s worth, I apologize for everything that occurred that day. Melissa, I’m so sorry,” Corbin said.

Jackson says she does not believe him.

“I don’t believe anything he says,” said Jackson.

Jackson said they met on a dating app in May 2021 and instantly fell in love. They got married in August and moved to Maui in December.

On Jan. 31, 2022, she described “a night of torture.”

“This whole incident began over spilled water,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Nardi.

“He was calling for water and coughing, and so I just went to the fridge and got him some water, and I tripped on the dog bed and spilled it on him, and he thought, he said I did it on purpose and then progressed to him just repeated strangulation,” Jackson said.

Jackson says she was abused for hours, nearly losing consciousness multiple times. She said she had to get on her knees to beg for forgiveness.

“It just lasted for hours, and he had a knife, and he kept holding it to my throat and threatening to kill me, to bury me.”

Nardi said Corbin told Jackson he would cut her into pieces and feed her to the tiger sharks.

Corbin took a plea deal. The attempted murder charge was dropped, and he pleaded guilty to felony abuse, terroristic threatening, and assault.

Nardi asked that Corbin be sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

“Over the course of this night of torture, he told her, ‘I’m going to [expletive] kill you. I’m going to pop your head off, snap your neck,’” she said.

Corbin’s defense attorney said he is now getting the help he needs in jail. Danielle Sears said 10 years is long enough.

“Your Honor, we are not asking for credit for time served here. We are asking this court to sentence Mr. Corbin to a decade in prison, and that is a very long time,” said Sears.

The judge agreed.

Jackson says she hopes her story encourages others to speak out against domestic violence.

“There’s a massive number of women who are dealing with this,” she said. “It’s like the big hidden secret, and yet it happens so frequently.”

If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, call 800-799-7233 or Text START to 88788.

