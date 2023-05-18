Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to February murder

David Rodriguez-Kepple
David Rodriguez-Kepple(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection to a murder investigation from Feb. 10.

David Rodriguez-Kepple, 28, was arrested Wednesday by the Criminal Apprehension Team. He is being held without bond on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police responded on Feb. 10 to a shooting call near the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man later died at a nearby hospital.

Two juvenile suspects in the crime were arrested on Feb. 23 for murder and booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall.

Kepple’s next hearing in court has not been scheduled as of Thursday morning.

