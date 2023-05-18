Las Vegas may soon have new option for high-speed internet connectivity

Las Vegas may soon have new option for high-speed internet connectivity
Las Vegas may soon have new option for high-speed internet connectivity(AT&T)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - AT&T and BlackRock have joined forces to create a new fiber network that is hoping to expand into the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the service, Gigapower LLC, is part of an “innovative joint venture to fuel significant fiber investment across America.”

The release says the companies “have come together to give more Americans access to super-fast, reliable, high-capacity fiber.”

“Connecting Las Vegas is more important than ever. From families, students, workers, consumers, and small and large businesses, access to the latest broadband technology will elevate our community and economy, paving the way to a strong future,” said Carolyn G. Goodman, Mayor of Las Vegas. “Additional and continuing broadband investment will ensure that Las Vegas remains at the forefront of the digital economy and is a great place to live, work, and visit.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest valley home
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest valley home

Latest News

David Rodriguez-Kepple
Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to February murder
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
Garth Brooks announces 2024 dates for Las Vegas Strip residency
A’s survey claims most Clark County residents back proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s survey claims most Clark County residents back proposed Las Vegas ballpark