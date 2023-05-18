Las Vegas may soon have new option for high-speed internet connectivity

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - AT&T and BlackRock have joined forces to create a new fiber network that is hoping to expand into the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the service, Gigapower LLC, is part of an “innovative joint venture to fuel significant fiber investment across America.”

The release says the companies “have come together to give more Americans access to super-fast, reliable, high-capacity fiber.”

“Connecting Las Vegas is more important than ever. From families, students, workers, consumers, and small and large businesses, access to the latest broadband technology will elevate our community and economy, paving the way to a strong future,” said Carolyn G. Goodman, Mayor of Las Vegas. “Additional and continuing broadband investment will ensure that Las Vegas remains at the forefront of the digital economy and is a great place to live, work, and visit.”

