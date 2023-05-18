Lake Mead’s water level increases help businesses flourish

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With water levels rising, business has improved near Lake Mead this spring. Lake Mead Mohave Adventures said that some of their properties have seen business increase by 100%.

“With the water levels rising, we’re definitely seeing an increase in business, people talking about it more, families coming out to recreate, so we’re very excited about it,” said Chad Taylor with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. He said over the past few years, business has been on and off.

“The tone over the last few years is ‘the water is disappearing and it’s going to be gone,’ and what people are understanding now is mother nature is a beautiful thing and is returning water to the lake,” said Taylor.

Water levels have increased. The Bureau of Reclamation shows that from March to April, it rose by nearly five feet.

“The mindset has changed, and with that mindset change, people talking about it more are avid boaters,” said Taylor.

He added that boaters had been the most hesitant to return, but that has now changed.

“It was somewhat depressing for them to watch the decline. They’re back immediately. Once they’re back, we get the rest to follow,” said Taylor.

Duane Pickard is an avid outdoorsman, and he appreciates how far the lake has come. He even purchased an RV to stay on the grounds.

“Good fishing out here, motor craft getting out here on the jet skies,” said Pickard. With everything also opening up, facilities have opened up all amenities, including restaurants, stores, beaches and ramps.

“With the water returning, launching is back up at most of the properties,” said Taylor.

