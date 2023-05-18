High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank

What may have started as senior prank is resulting in dozens of students working off damage done to William Monroe High School.
By Dryden Quigley and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - Dozens of high school students in Virginia are paying a hefty price for a senior prank after the cleanup costs reportedly amounted to about $7,000.

What was meant to be a harmless senior prank at William Monroe High School in Greene County ended up costing everyone involved.

The school’s principal, Katie Brunelle, said her phone rang with news about vandalism at the high school before dawn last Friday after the students got inside the school Thursday night.

“When the word got out, the messages got very twisted very fast,” she told WVIR.

The students reportedly got into the school using a teacher’s key. How they obtained the key is still being investigated.

After the prank was pulled, school officials said cleaning up the mess led to a cost of $7,000. The school also canceled classes on Friday.

“We had streamers, toilet paper, laundry detergent, glitter, some paint, just all over the building,” Brunelle said. “I think the situation in its entirety became overwhelming.”

Each student allegedly involved in the prank will have to pay their share of the damages and complete 15 hours of community service before graduating this weekend, with some students facing additional consequences.

Authorities said that, although the students will face “restitution and community service,” no criminal charges would be brought against them at this time.

“We want to make sure that we drive home that there are better ways to leave your legacy at William Monroe High School,” Brunelle said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school
Man wins massive slot jackpot at Laughlin casino
Man hits $386K slot jackpot at Laughlin casino

Latest News

Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones
A suspect has been detained.
Vatican: Car rushes gate into Vatican City, reaches palace courtyard before being stopped by police
Evidence from the indictment of Damon Arnette
Indictment of Damon Arnette
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say