Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a Sunday to remember after hitting the largest Millionaire Progressive jackpot to date at the resort.

According to a news release, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Venetian on Sunday and was dealt a spade royal flush.

The property says the guest then made the $5 side bet, which made them eligible to win the mega tier of the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $2,699,320, the largest Millionaire Progressive jackpot to date.

