Grand jury documents, footage details case against ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette

By Michael Bell
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The grand jury indictment against a former Las Vegas Raiders player details the scene where he allegedly pulled a gun on a valet attendant and threatened to kill him.

Damon Arnette, a cornerback who previously played for the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs after being a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Prosecutors alleged that on Jan. 26, 2022 police responded to the area of Park MGM for a “person with a gun” call.

Police found Arnette and a passenger and detained them both. Inside Arnett’s car was a Glock 26 in the driver’s side door.

Police interviewed the valet, who told them he picked up the vehicle and was approached by Arnette. He said he threw out his valet ticket, so the valet reportedly asked for his name and identification to verify his vehicle.

Ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette indicted on assault, weapon charges

The valet told police Arnette replied, “Give me my mother [expletive] keys,” then “became irate and began yelling and cursing.”

A valet manager approached, and Arnette reportedly became more confrontational. The valet walked away, then told police he heard a gun cocking. He then said he turned around and saw Arnette holding the firearm, yelling again to give him his keys. The valet manager then called for security.

When security arrived, his keys were eventually returned. Arnette drove off and security called police. According to information in the report, surveillance video reportedly shows the interaction.

The video shows Arnette speaking with the valet while standing with the driver’s side door open where police later found the gun. Arnette appears to follow the valet off-screen before returning to his car and driving away with the passenger door still open.

Arnette was arrested but the charges were later dropped in July 2022.

He was released by the Raiders in November 2021 after a social media video appeared to showed him threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns.

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 24.

