Gov. Lombardo signs bill eliminating daily hotel room cleaning requirement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed State Senate Bill 441, which eliminates a requirement for daily hotel room cleanings.

The language of the bill said that district boards of health adopted regulations “requiring certain protocols and plans” concerning SARS-COV-2 and COVID-19. Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop was the primary sponsor of the bill.

“This bill is a declaration. A declaration that the last remaining law of the emergency COVID-era is proposed to Nevada is to end. Two Nevada governors have declared COVID over and President Biden also declared COVID-19 to a close,” said Sen. Loop.

The Culinary Union, which represents many Nevada housekeepers, previously said they opposed the bill.

“The Culinary Union is disappointed that a majority of Democrats joined all the Republicans in the Nevada Senate who voted on April 14, 2023 to end protections for guest room attendants, who are mostly single mothers and working women of color,” the union said in a statement. “We applaud Democratic Senators Fabian Donate, Edgar Flores, and James Ohrenschall who stood with workers and voted no.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.