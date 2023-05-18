Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno

Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.(Caesar's Entertainment)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ROW is about to welcome two new restaurants from multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will both be located inside the Silver Legacy and are expected to open later this year, according to Caesar’s Entertainment.

“Ramsay’s Kitchen and Fish & Chips will be my first establishments in the Reno market and I’m excited that they’ll be at such an amazing destination,” said Ramsay. “I look forward to introducing both concepts to another great city in Northern Nevada with my long-standing partner, Caesars Entertainment.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer a mix of original specialties inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels, specifically curated for The ROW while Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will showcase authentic English street food with a bit of flair.

“Food has always been central to our success. My grandfather used to say ‘food is our Sinatra.’ He began our culinary empire right here in Reno and I’m proud that we’re cementing that legacy with the addition of Gordon Ramsay to The ROW,” said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment.

Caesar’s Entertainment says Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer more than 260 seats and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will offer over 60. Both restaurants will be on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy, where the buffet was previously located.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school
Man wins massive slot jackpot at Laughlin casino
Man hits $386K slot jackpot at Laughlin casino

Latest News

Evidence from the indictment of Damon Arnette
Indictment of Damon Arnette
The Nevada Senate joined the Nevada Assembly in passing AJR 6, which would add the National...
National popular vote bill passes Nevada legislature
FILE - Workers continue construction on a new baseball park in Las Vegas on March 28, 2019. The...
Could the A’s really play in Las Vegas’ minor league park? Recent history says yes
Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip returning to 24-hours-a-day weekend schedule
Mark Wahlberg on MORE FOX5
Actor Mark Wahlberg talks to FOX5 about calling Las Vegas home