Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ROW is about to welcome two new restaurants from multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will both be located inside the Silver Legacy and are expected to open later this year, according to Caesar’s Entertainment.

“Ramsay’s Kitchen and Fish & Chips will be my first establishments in the Reno market and I’m excited that they’ll be at such an amazing destination,” said Ramsay. “I look forward to introducing both concepts to another great city in Northern Nevada with my long-standing partner, Caesars Entertainment.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer a mix of original specialties inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels, specifically curated for The ROW while Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will showcase authentic English street food with a bit of flair.

“Food has always been central to our success. My grandfather used to say ‘food is our Sinatra.’ He began our culinary empire right here in Reno and I’m proud that we’re cementing that legacy with the addition of Gordon Ramsay to The ROW,” said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment.

Caesar’s Entertainment says Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer more than 260 seats and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will offer over 60. Both restaurants will be on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy, where the buffet was previously located.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.