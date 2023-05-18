Golden Knights and Stars square off to start the third round

(AP) - Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -126, Stars +106; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in game one of the Western Conference Final. The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Stars went 3-0 against the Golden Knights during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 8, the Stars won 2-1 in a shootout.

Vegas has a 51-22-9 record overall and a 29-17-1 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have a 28-11-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Dallas is 47-21-14 overall and 28-14-5 on the road. The Stars are seventh in the league with 281 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Roope Hintz has scored 37 goals with 38 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has eight goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, six penalties and 21 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: day to day (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

