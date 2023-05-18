General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. on Jan. 27, 2020.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 688,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because owners may not be able to hook child seats to the anchors.

The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that the rear-seat lower anchor bars may have had too much powder coating. That could make them too thick and prevent a child seat from being installed.

GM says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners to install child seats using the seat belts until the latches are repaired. Dealers will inspect the anchors and replace the finish if necessary.

Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

