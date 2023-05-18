A free concert at the Las Vegas Commercial Center has one county commissioner apologizing, while business owners are split

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Deadmau5 is headlining a free block party over at the Historic Commercial Center District near Sahara Ave. and Maryland Pkwy. The event starts at 6 p.m.

The concert is free and 12,000 tickets sold out in hours. This is all happening as EDC weekend arrives in town.

Some businesses thought they were in the zone to be included in tonight’s event but said they are not.

“I’m sorry that apparently we screwed up,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom in a text message to FOX5. Segerblom, who put forth this event, added that he apologizes because they cannot make everyone happy.

The block party is celebrating the area’s planned revitalization. Derek Stoneberger, the owner of Arty’s, a steak bar coming to the Commercial Center, said they are taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase their business and will be serving drinks and a variety of steak options at the event.

“We have 10,000 people walking around,” said Stoneberger. “They can at least stick their head in the door. I mean, this is just so good for our city, for our future and for art and culture and community.”

The owner of a barbershop located at the New Orleans Square, which is adjacent to the Commercial Center, said they are being fenced out.

“Yesterday, a fence went up and we learned we wouldn’t be included in the event,” said the owner of the barbershop. “There are 12,000 people out there and we are fenced off. Today, we were told at 2 o’clock and at 3 o’clock that no one would have access to us.”

Some proprietors will get to showcase their businesses at tonight’s big event, while others are in limbo and said this is impacting their bottom line.

