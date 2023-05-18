Forecast Outlook - 05/18/23

Scattered Showers/Thunderstorms Thursday
By Matt Gontarek
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:58 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Keeping the moisture around in Southern Nevada Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Overall coverage doesn’t look as widespread like we saw Tuesday and Wednesday, but a few showers may drift into the far west valley by late morning and early afternoon.

The hottest day of the work week arrives this afternoon, but the heat continues for the foreseeable future!

Afternoon shower chances stick around through next Wednesday, with Saturday and Sunday looking to have the best chance for isolated thunderstorms in the Las Vegas Valley. An area of low pressure off the coast of Baja California is bringing in the moisture through the start of next week, but it does look like we’ll begin to dry out by next weekend.

