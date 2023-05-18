Court record: Wife says California doctor purposely drove family off cliff

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire.(Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The wife of a California radiologist accused of trying to kill his family when he drove his Tesla off a cliff along the Northern California coast told rescuers her husband was depressed and needed a psychological evaluation, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that Neha Patel repeatedly told rescuers that Dharmesh Patel intentionally drove off a San Mateo County cliff on Jan. 2 in a bid to kill her and their two children, ages 4 and 7. All four survived in what one official called an “absolute miracle.”

Dharmesh Patel, a Pasadena radiologist, said he pulled off the road to check on a possibly flat tire, according to the warrant. Witness testimony does not appear to back up his account.

“He drove off. He’s depressed,” Neha Patel told a California Highway Patrol officer as she was flown away from the crash site, according to the Chronicle. “He said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposely drove off.”

Dharmesh Patel, 41, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. He is in custody without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12, at which time a judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to move ahead with a trial.

Patel was driving his white 2021 Tesla Model Y along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco when the car plunged several hundred feet off the cliff at Devil’s Slide. Firefighters had to cut the family out of the wreckage.

The warrant affidavit includes an interview with Patel while he was recovering from major lower body injuries. In the interview, he said his wife was irritated shortly before the plunge off the cliff because she didn’t want to stop at his brother’s house in San Mateo County before making their drive home to the Los Angeles area, the Chronicle reported.

He said he was not really depressed but that he felt down because times were bad in the world, according to the affidavit.

“Asked if he felt suicidal, he said, ‘You know, not like a plan, not usually,’” the affidavit said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest valley home
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest valley home

Latest News

FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death
BMW driver arrested after going 176 mph on a highway in Oregon.
19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say
Nima Momeni, charged with murder in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, enters the...
Suspect in fatal stabbing of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Christiane Amanpour participates in the "Amanpour & Co." panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour...
CNN’s Amanpour criticizes network’s decision to hold Trump town hall