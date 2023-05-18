City of Henderson warns renting backyard swimming pools violates code

The City of Henderson issued a notice to residents this week, warning them that renting out backyard swimming pools violates the municipal code.
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson issued a notice to residents this week, warning them that renting out backyard swimming pools violates the municipal code. However, one company that facilitates those rentals argues that the city’s reasoning does not apply to private pools.

According to the notice from the City of Henderson, backyard pools do not meet the health and safety standards required by the Southern Nevada Health District, which is why they cannot be rented.

The city said as pool season approaches, Henderson’s business license compliance staff will be enforcing the rule, and violations could result in fines or other actions.

The notice specifically mentioned the app Swimply: “Online platforms such as Swimply, which offers a marketplace to rent out your backyard pool, are not in compliance with Henderson Municipal Code.”

Swimply shared the following statement with FOX5 in response to the City of Henderson’s notice:

“We have reached out to the City of Henderson to discuss and collaborate on this notice, but they have not responded to our efforts. Pools at a private residence, such as those listed on Swimply, remain exempt from Southern Nevada Health District regulations. Swimply homeowners open their spaces to users as private guests and have full say as to who can use their pool and how – just as with other home rentals such as Airbnb’s, pools listed on Swimply aren’t public pools.”

FOX5 has also contacted the City of Henderson for comment on Swimply’s statement.

