CCSD police say 2 teens arrested after accused of making threats against school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department says two teen boys were arrested after they were accused of making threats against a local high school.

According to CCSD PD Lt. Bryan Zink, two 15-year-old male students at Silverado High School were arrested May 12 after they were accused of posting two separate social media posts in which they allegedly threatened violence toward the school.

According to Lt. Zink, both teens were arrested for making false terroristic threats against the school.

CCSD police had shared last week that an 11-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused of making threats against local schools in a separate incident.

