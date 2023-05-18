Actor Mark Wahlberg talks to FOX5 about calling Las Vegas home

Actor Mark Wahlberg talks to our Mike Davis about his big plans to bring film & job opportunities to Las Vegas.
By Mike Davis
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas has added another celebrity local to the mix. Actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg has taken to Las Vegas as a resident and a business owner.

From F45 Training to Wahlburgers, Wahlberg is committed to playing a role in the growth of Las Vegas.

Mark Wahlberg says he left California for Nevada to give his kids ‘a better life’

FOX5 caught up with Wahlberg at a promotional event at “On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina” in Centennial Hills, to celebrate “Marky Marg,” a partnership with Flecha Azul Tequila.

Wahlberg discussed his family life and his commitment to cultivating a film and entertainment industry in Las Vegas.

Watch the video above to hear more from Mark Wahlberg about calling Las Vegas home.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school
Man wins massive slot jackpot at Laughlin casino
Man hits $386K slot jackpot at Laughlin casino

Latest News

Evidence from the indictment of Damon Arnette
Indictment of Damon Arnette
The Nevada Senate joined the Nevada Assembly in passing AJR 6, which would add the National...
National popular vote bill passes Nevada legislature
FILE - Workers continue construction on a new baseball park in Las Vegas on March 28, 2019. The...
Could the A’s really play in Las Vegas’ minor league park? Recent history says yes
Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip returning to 24-hours-a-day weekend schedule