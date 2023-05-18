Actor Mark Wahlberg talks to FOX5 about calling Las Vegas home
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas has added another celebrity local to the mix. Actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg has taken to Las Vegas as a resident and a business owner.
From F45 Training to Wahlburgers, Wahlberg is committed to playing a role in the growth of Las Vegas.
FOX5 caught up with Wahlberg at a promotional event at “On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina” in Centennial Hills, to celebrate “Marky Marg,” a partnership with Flecha Azul Tequila.
Wahlberg discussed his family life and his commitment to cultivating a film and entertainment industry in Las Vegas.
Watch the video above to hear more from Mark Wahlberg about calling Las Vegas home.
