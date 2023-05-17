Wayne Newton extends Las Vegas Strip residency through 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Due to incredible fan response and popular demand,” legendary Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton has extended his residency on the Strip.

According to a news release, the residency, “Wayne: Up Close and Personal,” will extend through the end of 2023 at Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo.

The release notes that Mr. Las Vegas is currently celebrating his 64th year of performing in Las Vegas, including his recent historic and heralded return to Flamingo Las Vegas where he made his first headlining performances in 1963.

Newly announced dates:

September 2023: 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30

October 2023: 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

November 2023: 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25

December 2023: 26,27,30

Previously Announced dates:

May 2023: 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

June 2023: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28

According to Caesars Entertainment, tickets for “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” begin at $82, plus applicable taxes and fees, and are on sale now.

A limited number of meet and greet opportunities per show will be available to add on to each ticket purchase. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.caesars.com/shows.

