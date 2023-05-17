Vegas Vic to be lit back up

Iconic Vegas Vic sign violating Las Vegas city code as it remains off
Iconic Vegas Vic sign violating Las Vegas city code as it remains off(Chase Duckworth/FOX5)
By Mike Allen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas Vic, the iconic neon sign on Fremont Street that’s been standing since the early 1950s, has been breaking the law by being shut off. Last month, the City of Las Vegas said Vic was violating a rule that classic signs in certain districts have to be lit up at night.

Schiff Enterprises, which owns the sign, is working with YESCO, which is headquartered in Utah and does much of its work in the Vegas Valley, to make Vic shine again.

“Two years ago, we did a lot of work on (Vic),” YESCO Executive VP Jeff Young told FOX5 Tuesday.

Young says Vic’s repair might take a while because of the state in which he found Vic to be, even after fixing one of the sign’s main energy sources.

“That power was energized (Tuesday),” Young explained. “We were happy about that, only to see that about three-quarters of the rest of the sign needs attention.”

Still, Young says Vic is not a lost cause.

“The good news is, at 72 years of age, the sign is absolutely repairable,” he assured. The timeline of Vic’s revitalization is a bit tricky, though. Young says he won’t know the specifics until he gets Vic’s neon tubes to his offices in Utah.

“In the case where it’s not repairable, we have straight pieces of glass that then can be hand-bent into the shapes, Young explained. “We’ve got all the patterns for him from all the years gone by.”

Bottom line -- depending on the amount of extra work YESCO has to put in, it could be more than a few weeks before Fremont Street sees Vegas Vic lit up again.

FOX5 attempted to reached out to Schiff Enterprises, which is based in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but was directed instead to a 99 Cent store on the boardwalk of Atlantic City.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Electronic music producer Deadmau5 performs at SoFi Stadium, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Los...
Deadmau5 to headline free block party at Las Vegas’ Commercial Center
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say son accused of stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
15-year-old suspect charged with murder for February Las Vegas homicide

Latest News

Totes designed by human trafficking survivors sold to support them
Grasshoppers have returned to Las Vegas due to ideal recent conditions in the desert
Grasshoppers return, but will we see an invasion like 2019? We ask an expert
Grasshoppers return, but will we see an invasion like 2019?
Grasshoppers return, but will we see an invasion like 2019?
Community Ambulance prepares medical response plan for EDC and Formula One race
Community Ambulance prepares medical response plan for EDC and Formula One race