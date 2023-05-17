Vegas Vic to be lit back up

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vegas Vic, the iconic neon sign on Fremont Street that’s been standing since the early 1950s, has been breaking the law by being shut off. Last month, the City of Las Vegas said Vic was violating a rule that classic signs in certain districts have to be lit up at night.

Schiff Enterprises, which owns the sign, is working with YESCO, which is headquartered in Utah and does much of its work in the Vegas Valley, to make Vic shine again.

“Two years ago, we did a lot of work on (Vic),” YESCO Executive VP Jeff Young told FOX5 Tuesday.

Young says Vic’s repair might take a while because of the state in which he found Vic to be, even after fixing one of the sign’s main energy sources.

“That power was energized (Tuesday),” Young explained. “We were happy about that, only to see that about three-quarters of the rest of the sign needs attention.”

Still, Young says Vic is not a lost cause.

“The good news is, at 72 years of age, the sign is absolutely repairable,” he assured. The timeline of Vic’s revitalization is a bit tricky, though. Young says he won’t know the specifics until he gets Vic’s neon tubes to his offices in Utah.

“In the case where it’s not repairable, we have straight pieces of glass that then can be hand-bent into the shapes, Young explained. “We’ve got all the patterns for him from all the years gone by.”

Bottom line -- depending on the amount of extra work YESCO has to put in, it could be more than a few weeks before Fremont Street sees Vegas Vic lit up again.

FOX5 attempted to reached out to Schiff Enterprises, which is based in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but was directed instead to a 99 Cent store on the boardwalk of Atlantic City.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.