Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Twins graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian are making school history. (Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – Twin brothers are making history at a high school in Georgia, where they will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian of their class.

For the 2023 graduating class of Randolph-Clay High School in Cuthbert, Mykel Rainey will be the valedictorian, and Markel Rainey will be the salutatorian.

The Rainey brothers said they came into their senior year with the mindset of succeeding beyond any limitations.

“Last year, we participated in graduation as honor students. And that’s when it really came to fruition that we could be this. So, we started thinking of the possibilities like, what if?” Mykel Rainey said.

To be selected as valedictorian and salutatorian you must maintain an A/B grade on the honor roll and a 3.5 GPA.

The twins’ parents said they couldn’t be prouder of their sons.

“You know, boys tend to stray away and be hard and difficult, but I didn’t get that from them … If they had issues or doubts and I pushed them. They did so. Surprised but not surprised,” mom Tamika Rainey said.

The dynamic duo said their education doesn’t stop here. They are heading to Savannah State University this fall.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA...
WNBA suspends Aces’ Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant
'Las Vegas' first cannabis-friendly hotel' to open in June
‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’ to open in June

Latest News

Chick-fil-A in Bangor
Chick-fil-A, Sprouts among new tenants at Henderson shopping complex
FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest valley home
FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019,...
Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex abuse charges against R. Kelly, citing federal convictions