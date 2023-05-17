Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in California

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)(FRANK WIESE | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The late Tupac Shakur will have a stretch of an Oakland street renamed for him after a unanimous vote by the city council Tuesday.

Shakur was born in Harlem and later lived in Baltimore, Maryland; and in Marin City, California, but credited Oakland as the location where he got his “game” and launched his career, according to legislation authorizing the commemorative street renaming.

A stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt where Shakur once lived will keep its existing name, but also receive the additional, honorary name of Tupac Shakur Way. Commemorative plaques and signs signaling the change will be paid for by the Tupac Shakur Foundation.

Oakland has honored others with street names, including Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton and rapper and record producer Too Short.

Shakur was 25 when he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

The City Council legislation says the renamed part of the street will remind people of Shakur’s contributions to Oakland and celebrate art and culture as a catalyst for societal change.

No timeline was provided for the name change.

