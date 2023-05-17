Survey: Majority of Clark County residents support A’s plan for proposed Las Vegas ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A survey conducted for the Oakland A’s found that the majority of Clark County voters support the team’s plan to build a “state-of-the-art” ballpark in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the study, which was conducted by the Mellman Group on behalf of the team, represents the findings of 700 registered voters in Clark County.

According to the findings of the study, 66% support the idea, with 37% of that group saying they strongly support it. Eighteen percent oppose the project, with 11% of that group saying they strongly oppose it, the release said.

“We’re very pleased by these poll numbers and the overall support,” A’s President Dave Kaval said. “We look forward to delivering a world-class ballpark and all the benefits Major League Baseball brings, including jobs, economic and community impacts, and civic pride.”

Sixteen percent of those surveyed said they are undecided.

“Almost all Clark County voters (92%) have heard at least something about the plan, and they support it by over a 3:1 margin. Two-thirds (66%) support it, with over a third (37%) supporting it strongly, compared to only 18% registering any level of opposition and 16% undecided. Majority support of 55% or more extends across all major demographics including party, gender, race, age, and region. Support is over 60% in all seven County Commission districts,” the Mellman Group said in a statement.

Noted in the release, the proposed 30,000-capacity Las Vegas ballpark will host A’s regular and postseason games, as well as concerts and other special events.

“Southern Nevadans are excited about the prospect of bringing the A’s to Las Vegas. Major League Baseball on the Las Vegas Strip would be a significant step in our city’s evolution into a vibrant international center of professional sports,” said Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.

