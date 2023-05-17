SHEIN to again host pop-up in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online retailer SHEIN has announced it will again host a pop-up boutique in Las Vegas.

According to the retailer on Instagram, SHEIN will host its Las Vegas pop-up Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Grand Canal Shoppes, 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S, Suite 2732.

SHEIN notes that the store closing time is subject to product availability.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.