SHEIN to again host pop-up in Las Vegas

The interior of the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip
The interior of the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip(Grand Canal Shoppes)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online retailer SHEIN has announced it will again host a pop-up boutique in Las Vegas.

According to the retailer on Instagram, SHEIN will host its Las Vegas pop-up Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Grand Canal Shoppes, 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S, Suite 2732.

SHEIN notes that the store closing time is subject to product availability.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas 11-year-old student arrested for making school threat
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon watches during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA...
WNBA suspends Aces’ Hammon 2 games for player’s allegation she was bullied for being pregnant
'Las Vegas' first cannabis-friendly hotel' to open in June
‘Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel’ to open in June

Latest News

Wayne Newton
Wayne Newton extends Las Vegas Strip residency through 2023
MORE FOX5
Trending looks for EDC
MORE FOX5
Insomniac celebrates 30th anniversary with massive EDC
MORE FOX5
'WOW' celebrates 2,000 shows at the Rio