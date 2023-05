LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a couple of weeks, Las Vegas night owls will be able to return to one of the city’s beloved dining institutions at any hour of the day—at least on weekends.

According to a social media post, the Peppermill will be open 24 hours a day on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting on June 2.

🌙 Night owls, rejoice! Starting June 2, we're back open 24 hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights! 🌃💥 To celebrate, we're giving away (24) $50 Peppermill Vegas gift cards. Follow us on Instagram for your chance to win! 💃

▶️ https://t.co/z84tfkRLkZ pic.twitter.com/aQyGz2EisZ — Peppermill Las Vegas (@PeppermillVegas) May 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.