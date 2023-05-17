Nye County deputies respond to active shooting scene

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported to an active shooting scene on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post just after 1 p.m., the deputies arrived on the 600 block of E. San Lorenzo and found that the suspect had fled the scene. The crime scene is still considered active as the investigation continues.

NCSO said that JG Johnson Elementary School and Pahrump Valley High School have been placed on soft lockdown “as a precaution.” Deputies have been placed at both schools until more information about the location of the shooter is available.

Deputies advise everyone to avoid the area..

