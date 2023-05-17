North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting

North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting
By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police shot and killed a suspect Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near M.L.K. Blvd. and Gowan Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a woman came out of a home and came toward officers with a knife above her head. Officers told her to put it down, but they say she didn’t put it down, and kept coming toward them with the knife raised.

That’s when the officers shot her. Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we’ll bring you more information as we learn more.

