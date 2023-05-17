Nevada Democrats release statement on Governor Lombardo’s ‘out of touch’ gun safety vetoes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Just hours after Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun safety bills that reached his desk on Monday, state Democrats released a statement voicing their disappointment at the move.

“With the stroke of a pen, Governor Lombardo just sold out Nevadans to the extreme gun lobby,” said Nevada Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno. “I don’t know what’s worse – that he went against the overwhelming majority of Nevadans who want this legislation signed into law, or that his campaign promise to keep families safe proved to be nothing but empty words.”

Gun violence is personal in Nevada because we can never shed the tragedy of 1 October. Almost six years later and on the heels of a string of mass shootings across the country, Nevadans are demanding action. Just two days ago, three people were killed by an 18-year-old who legally purchased an assault weapon - a stark reminder of the need for this legislation.

“Governor Lombardo has quickly shown he’s an out-of-touch politician who puts political gain ahead of Nevadans’ safety,” Monroe-Moreno added. “Next time he claims to care about law enforcement or public safety, we’ll know it’s just for show.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.