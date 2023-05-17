Motorcyclist critically injured in crash Tuesday night in Henderson

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:02 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Tuesday night.

According to police, at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the area of Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Preliminarily, speed and impairment were not considered to be factors in the crash, according to police.

According to police, the roadway was closed during the investigation for about 1.5 hours.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

