Motorcyclist critically injured in crash Tuesday night in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says a motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Tuesday night.

According to police, at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the area of Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Preliminarily, speed and impairment were not considered to be factors in the crash, according to police.

According to police, the roadway was closed during the investigation for about 1.5 hours.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

