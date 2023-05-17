Maui family living in Arizona left shattered after Mother’s Day crash on way to church

Frank Boteilho, his wife Jana, and their five children.
Frank Boteilho, his wife Jana, and their five children.(Boteilho family)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 1:39 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frank Boteilho, his wife Jana, and their five children were on their way to church in Phoenix on Mother’s Day when a drunk driver plowed into their vehicle.

Boteilho was driving. He described the moment of impact: “Thinking he would just go straight, I turned to my left, he turned to his right, and he ended up T-boning the passenger side of my wife’s car.”

Boteilho said his wife was pinned. His oldest son, Josiah, was bleeding profusely.

“I tried my best to turn him to the side to get an airway going,” Boteilho said.

“I heard him take a few gasps, but I could tell that just so much blood loss that I told my wife, who was unfortunately pinned … you need to tell him that you love him because he might not make it.”

Josiah died.

Boteilho’s wife and children were rushed to the hospital with injuries but have since been released.

Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, endangerment, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has a prior aggravated DUI conviction from 2010.

Boteilho is a 1995 Lahainaluna graduate. His wife, Jana, is a 1997 grad.

They moved to Arizona in 2005 for better job opportunities. They often come back home to visit relatives and friends. They even have a family trip booked for next month.

Their family has changed forever, but their faith keeps them going.

“He gave me at least a few more seconds with my son so I could tell him that I love him,” Boteilho said.

“Both my wife and I could of course share that love with him a little bit more before it really seemed like his time here on Earth was done and that he was heading up to be with God.”

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to help the Boteilhos with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropicana on Las Vegas gives employees 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Tropicana on Las Vegas Strip informs employees of 18 to 24 months notice of closure
Fans watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
Monday night’s A’s game in Oakland had smallest crowd since 1979
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (Right)
Police say 2 women accused after man found dead in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Chantel Brown
Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school
Man wins massive slot jackpot at Laughlin casino
Man hits $386K slot jackpot at Laughlin casino

Latest News

FILE - Workers continue construction on a new baseball park in Las Vegas on March 28, 2019. The...
Could the A’s really play in Las Vegas’ minor league park? Recent history says yes
Peppermill on Las Vegas Strip returning to 24-hours-a-day weekend schedule
Mark Wahlberg on MORE FOX5
Actor Mark Wahlberg talks to FOX5 about calling Las Vegas home
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Guest wins nearly $2.7M after Millionaire Progressive hits at Las Vegas Strip property
Nevada Gov. Lombardo vetoes trio of gun safety bills