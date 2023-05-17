Lucky local hits $172K Pai Gow jackpot at Henderson casino

This seven-card straight flush won $172K for a local Pai Gow poker player in Henderson
This seven-card straight flush won $172K for a local Pai Gow poker player in Henderson
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky local player identified as “Mary” hit a seven-card straight flush to take home a massive progressive Pai Gow poker jackpot on May 16.

Mary hit a seven-card straight flush for a $172K Pai Gow Poker jackpot at Sunset Station on May...
Mary hit a seven-card straight flush for a $172K Pai Gow Poker jackpot at Sunset Station on May 16

The big win came at the Sunset Station casino in Henderson. The multi-property progressive jackpot was worth $172,270. Following that win, the jackpot amount was reset to $14,300.

