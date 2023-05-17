Las Vegas restaurants see ‘viral’ success from social media influencers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The “Entertainment Capital of the World” can arguably be one of the culinary capitals of the world, and social media is transforming the tourism landscape through food influencers and “viral” posts.

Just ask Aroma Latin American Cocina, which opened up in a local modest strip mall off Green Valley Ranch Parkway and Sunset Road, a 15-minute drive from the Strip. The restaurant, surrounded by plenty of other small businesses, specializes in Latin American fusion.

“We opened in November 2021. We come from the food truck industry. We [didn’t] get that much foot traffic,” said owner Yasser Zermeno. “It was getting to a point where you’re thinking like, do we have to make a decision? Are we gonna stay open?”

Zermeno didn’t take social media too seriously, until his daughter reached out to TikTok mega-influencer Keith Lee. His post on the restaurant garnered millions of views within days.

Zermeno called the aftermath “surreal”: staff arrived one morning before opening hours to people waiting outside the door.

“There’s people from coming from all over the place. Texas, New York. They came all the way from India,” Zermeno said. Many of his customers’ teens and small children urge their parents to stop by.

“You look at the sheer number of restaurants in Las Vegas. It’s basically the ‘Olympics’ of restaurants now,” said Philip Tzeng, a food critic and influencer who boasts a hefty following on social media platforms “Las Vegas Fill,” and a buffet of posts of various Las Vegas restaurant reviews and features. Countless thousands of tourists message him for the best spot to eat in town.

“I would argue that more of my following is from out of town than in Vegas now,” he said. Not only do tourists like options in the high-traffic areas of The Strip and Downtown, but Chinatown and other parts of the Las Vegas Valley boast thousands of world-class culinary entrepreneurs who cater to locals.

Is getting featured by a foodie influencer the recipe for success?

“It’s one recipe for success. I wouldn’t say it’s the ‘be all, end all.’ If you are so blessed to have who i call ‘Vegas Foodie Jesus’ touch upon your business, then great. But that’s not going to happen for everyone, and you need a consistent plan,” Tzeng said.

Tzeng advises restaurants to brace themselves for a wave of customers after a social media push and ensure a good experience for all—otherwise, that could lead to bad Yelp reviews.

Corey Mintz, restaurant expert and author of The Next Supper, cautions against reliance on social media success.

“The people who are coming because they saw something on social media are probably never coming again. You don’t want the charcoal ice cream a second time,” Mintz said. “Usually it’s temporary. You can get the best review and be flooded for the next two weeks,” he said.

Can an establishment lure people back a second time? A solid menu and knowledgeable staff is crucial, Mintz said.

“Get to the point where you have people going, ‘We came for this one thing-- but that thing they talked us into-- that was awesome. Come back to this place.’ That’s the real challenge for the small family restaurant in capitalizing on that little TikTok bump,” Mintz said.

