Las Vegas police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest valley home

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after three people were shot early Wednesday morning at a home in the southwest valley.

According to police, at approximately 4:24 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a call of a shooting at a residence in the 4400 block of Libby Drive.

Arriving officers located three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According to police, medical personnel pronounced one victim deceased at the scene and two other people were transported to UMC Trauma in unknown condition.

Police advise that the investigation remains ongoing. There may be road closures on Harmon between Peterson and Libby Drive while the investigation continues.

